Heart-Stopping Moment As Egyptian Man Makes Split-Second Catch To Save Boy Falling From Balcony

A young man in Egypt has been praised for his quick thinking after catching a five-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony in Giza. The dramatic rescue was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. As per Gulf News, Ahmed Ragab was near a shop in the Ard El-Lewa area when he heard shouting and crying and looked towards a nearby building. Within seconds, he spotted the child falling from above.
A video of the incident shows Ragab immediately rushing towards the boy and positioning himself underneath him. The child first hit a washing line during the fall, giving Ragab a brief extra moment to reach him before he hit the ground. Fortunately, Ragab managed to catch the boy in his arms, preventing him from landing directly on the ground. The footage shows people gathering around the child immediately after the rescue.
Here's the video:
🇪🇬 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. In Giza, Egypt, Ahmed Ragab heard screams and looked up to see a little boy, around four years old, falling from a second-floor balcony. The child briefly became tangled in a washing line, slowing his fall just enough for Ahmed to react. Without hesitation, he ran underneath and caught the boy in his arms, saving him from a potentially tragic fall. Then came the most human moment. Once the child was safe, Ahmed sat down against a mattress in the street, visibly shaken, as the reality of what had just happened began to sink in. “I had no time to think or calculate the risks. All I wanted was to save this child.” Sometimes instinct takes over before fear has a chance to speak, and one quick reaction can change everything. ❤️— Rula El Halabi (@Rulaelhalabi) October 4, 2026
Speaking about the incident, Ragab said everything happened so quickly that he had no time to think about his own safety, Gulf News reported. He added that he simply reacted after seeing the child in danger.
He later said he only realised how serious the situation had been once the boy was safe. Ragab also admitted that he could not explain exactly how he had managed to reach the child in time and said he was unsure whether he could repeat the same rescue if faced with the situation again.
The video quickly spread across Egyptian social media, with users praising Ragab for his presence of mind and swift reaction. Despite the attention, Ragab has played down the praise, saying his only thought at the time was to stop the child from hitting the ground.
He also urged parents to keep a close watch on young children and avoid leaving chairs or other objects near balconies and windows that children could climb onto.
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