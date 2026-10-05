Heart-Stopping Moment As Egyptian Man Makes Split-Second Catch To Save Boy Falling From Balcony

A young man in Egypt has been praised for his quick thinking after catching a five-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony in Giza. The dramatic rescue was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. As per Gulf News, Ahmed Ragab was near a shop in the Ard El-Lewa area when he heard shouting and crying and looked towards a nearby building. Within seconds, he spotted the child falling from above.

A video of the incident shows Ragab immediately rushing towards the boy and positioning himself underneath him. The child first hit a washing line during the fall, giving Ragab a brief extra moment to reach him before he hit the ground. Fortunately, Ragab managed to catch the boy in his arms, preventing him from landing directly on the ground. The footage shows people gathering around the child immediately after the rescue.

Here's the video:

Speaking about the incident, Ragab said everything happened so quickly that he had no time to think about his own safety, Gulf News reported. He added that he simply reacted after seeing the child in danger.

He later said he only realised how serious the situation had been once the boy was safe. Ragab also admitted that he could not explain exactly how he had managed to reach the child in time and said he was unsure whether he could repeat the same rescue if faced with the situation again.

The video quickly spread across Egyptian social media, with users praising Ragab for his presence of mind and swift reaction. Despite the attention, Ragab has played down the praise, saying his only thought at the time was to stop the child from hitting the ground.

He also urged parents to keep a close watch on young children and avoid leaving chairs or other objects near balconies and windows that children could climb onto.