Hawaii Sues Homeowner After His Beachfront House Partially Falls Into The Ocean

The state of Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against a North Shore Oahu homeowner after his luxurious property partially collapsed into the ocean, the New York Post reported. On September 25, 2024, the state filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against Josh VanEmmerik, seeking to hold them accountable for the damage. A shocking video circulating on social media shows the precarious state of the house, prompting widespread concern. In the footage, a voice can be heard warning onlookers, "Be careful where you're standing. The whole roof is gonna come down right now," highlighting the danger posed by the collapsing structure. Glass, metal and wood can be seen strewn across the sand as the waves pull debris into the sea.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands reported that waves destroyed the Haleiwa home, causing debris to fall onto state land and into the ocean. Officers responding to the scene found large parts of the structure on state land and debris washing into the sea.

Watch the video here:

''On September 24, 2024, large pieces of cement, wood, glass, electrical components, rebar, geotextile fabric, and other unidentified solid materials cover the State land spanning between the property boundary line and the ocean. An unknown quantity of solid material from the dwelling on Subject Property 2 entered the ocean and was taken away from the location due to the ocean's natural processes,'' the complaint reads.

Notably, VanEmmerik's beachfront property purchase in 2021 for $1 million came with a warning about erosion, which ultimately led to the house collapsing into the ocean. Despite the risks, he remodelled the property and listed it for $2.5 million, later reducing the price to $2 million.

''Private landowners take a risk when they allow structures to be so close to the shoreline. The people of Hawaii are now confronted with the consequences of property owners' failures to take heed of the ocean's warning signs of erosion,'' Deputy Attorney General Danica Swenson told Hawaii News Now.

This isn't the first time the property owner has faced issues with the state. Last year, they received a $110,000 penalty for "erosion control violations" related to sandbags placed at the residence.

Hawaii's coastal erosion problem has been an ongoing issue, with nearly a third of beachfront homes on O‘ahu's North Shore sitting precariously close to the shoreline. Many locals are frustrated with both VanEmmerik and the state government, accusing them of dragging their feet in addressing the erosion issue.

