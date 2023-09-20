Have Accepted Xi's Invitation To Visit China In October, Says Putin

Vladimir Putin said he had accepted Xi Jinping's invitation to travel to China in October. (File)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to travel to China in October.

"I was pleased to accept the invitation of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China to visit China in October," President Putin told Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, according to images distributed by Russian state television.

