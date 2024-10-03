Hassan Nasrallah's Son-In-Law Killed In Israeli Strike In Syria: Report

The son-in-law of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last week in a massive Israeli strike in Beirut, was also killed in an Israeli raid in Damascus Wednesday, an NGO said.

"Hassan Jaafar al-Qasir, the son-in-law of Hassan Nasrallah, was among two Lebanese victims of the Israeli raid which targeted an apartment in a residential building in the Mazze district of Damascus," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a claim a source close to Hezbollah confirmed to AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)