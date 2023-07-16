Harvard Researchers Claim They've Found Chemical Cocktail That Reverses Aging

A researcher claimed human trials could begin within the next year.

Scientists at Harvard have discovered a cocktail of drugs that could be combined into a pill which could reverse ageing, New York Post reported. A study named "Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular aging" was published by the researchers in the journal Aging on July 12th.

The team discovered six chemical cocktails which reversed the ageing process in both human and mice skin cells "by several years".

Harvard researcher David Sinclair also explained the same in a Twitter thread and wrote, ''Grateful to share our latest publication: We've previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it's possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.''

See the tweet here:

Grateful to share our latest publication: We've previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it's possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation 1/17 https://t.co/J9c01lv5FQ — David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023

Notably, each chemical cocktail contained between five and seven agents, many of which are known to treat other physical and mental disorders. He added that he and his team at Harvard Medical School worked for over three years to find molecules that can combine to reverse cellular aging and rejuvenate human cells.

''Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys,'' the researcher further tweeted.

''Preparations for human clinical trials of our first age reversal gene therapy are ongoing,'' Mr. Sinclair said, noting that the first human clinical trials are currently scheduled to "begin late next year," assuming "all goes well."

However, other scientists including a Harvard professor, have warned the study is "mostly hype and preliminary."