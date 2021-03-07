Harry And Meghan's Interview With Oprah Winfrey: Where To Watch

Oprah Winfrey has reportedly sold the interview to US broadcaster CBS for $7-9 million.

A tell-all interview of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey is set to air soon in the US and other countries on Monday -- having piqued people's interest about Britain's centuries-old monarchy, and their troubles, across the globe.

The two-hour chat is the biggest royal interview since Harry's mother princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage to his father Prince Charles in 1995.

Having severed their official royal ties last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will explain why they abandoned Britain to move to California and start new lives. Oprah Winfrey has reportedly sold the interview to US broadcaster CBS for $7-9 million.

Where to watch the interview:

Titled 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special', the conversation is set to air at 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) on Sunday (March 7), which means it will air in India ay 9:30 AM Monday, Indian Standard Time (IST). You can catch the full interview on CBS networks' website CBS.com.

In the UK, ITV has acquired rights to broadcast the Oprah interview on Monday, March 8 at 9 pm. Alongside, it has been scheduled to air in other countries like Australia, Germany, Denmark, among others.

What to expect:

In brief clips of the much-awaited interview, released by CBS, Prince Harry apparently referred to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997 as she tried to escape paparazzi. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry, 36, said. "It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other," Prince Harry said, with wife Meghan Markle sitting beside him.

"Tin hats on," one royal aide was quoted as telling the Sunday Times, after a drip of excerpts in which Meghan complained about the strictures of royal life from her gated Californian mansion.

In one excerpt, Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, accused the royals of orchestrating a calculated smear campaign and "perpetuating falsehoods" about them.

Harry and Meghan first stepped back from royal duties in March last year. It was confirmed last month they would not return and were stripped of their royal patronages and honorary titles.