'Happy To Be Alive': US Woman Loses Arms, Legs After Kidney Stone Surgery

A woman in the United States got the shock of her life after she woke up at a Kentucky hospital with both legs amputated and learned she would soon lose her arms too due to a kidney stone infection. According to the New York Post, 41-year-old Lucinda Mullins underwent treatment for a kidney stone just weeks ago. However, she later got to know that her kidney stone got infected and that she became septic. "Quite rare," she said of the life-altering turn of events. "It was a perfect storm - over a kidney stone," she added.

Ms Mullins was sedated for days at the hospital. Once she woke up, she learned that her legs were gone from the knees down. Doctors also explained that to save her life, her arms would also have to go. "I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Ms Mullins said, as per the outlet."The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life, this is what's happened,'" she added.

However, even after learning life-altering news, Ms Mullins took the news in stride. She emphasised that this outcome now allows her the chance to spend more time with her husband DJ and young sons. "I'm just so happy to be alive," she said. "I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point. I just said, 'These are the cards I've been dealt and these are the hands I'm going to play,'" she added.

"We started this fundraiser because we want to support our hero Cindy, as well as her husband DJ who has been by her side every step of the way," a GoFundMe page for Ms Mullins read.

"Cindy and DJ have two young children who are missing their mom and dad terribly. Sometimes life is hard and there's no way around it. Cindy and DJ's world has come to a complete stop, but the world around them continues to move forward," it added.