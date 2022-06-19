Fathers Day: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp To Mark The Day

Father's Day wishes: This year, Father's Day falls on June 19.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 19. On this day, we all try to make our dads feel all the more special. From being the guiding light to celebrating our growth, dads are the pillar of strength. And, to make the day a special one, we have prepared a list of wishes, messages and WhatsApp SMS that you can send to your father

– Happy Father's Day to the best father in the world. Thank you for always standing by me and loving me unconditionally

– Despite working so hard to provide us with a wonderful life, you always have time for us. I'll always be indebted to you for all that you do to support us. Happy Father's Day

– Thanks for all your love, care and guidance all through my life. Words are not enough to express my affection for you. I promise to be there for you always. Happy Father's Day

– I thank you for being my strongest pillar of strength. Your constant guidance, love and care has been the foundation on which we build our lives. Happy Father's Day, Papa

– I am proud to say that I have the coolest daddy in the world. You have been a great father and a best friend to me. I love you the most. Happy Father's Day

– Each and every day, I thank God for sending you into my life and adding more meaning to it. I am proud of having a father like you. I am equally grateful for all the love you keep showering on me. Happy Father's Day

– I am lucky to have you as a father who loves me and takes care of my happiness. Thank you for always supporting me and standing by me in every phase of my life. Happy Father's Day

– Daddy, you are the best man I've known. I keep thanking God every day for gifting your presence in my life. I feel very lucky to have you as a father. Happy Father's Day

– Today, I want you to know that we, as children, acknowledge your sacrifices and all the trouble that you went through to give us a beautiful life. Happy Father's Day, daddy

– God made me the happiest by giving you as my dad. We may not express this to each other quite often but I want you to know that your presence is very important to me. I love you a lot, daddy. Happy Father's Day