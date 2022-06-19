Father's Day 2022: From Watch To Wallet, Surprise Your Father With These Gifts

A list of amazing ideas that might help you. (Representational)

Fathers are special. And, to make them feel more special, the world celebrates Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 19. Well, if you are someone who is running out of ideas then fret not. We have prepared a list of amazing ideas that might help you.

1. Watch

A watch is always an evergreen gift when it comes to giving something nice to your father. By now, at least you must be aware of the kind of wristwatches your father prefers. Just follow your instincts, and pick one. And if your dad is a fitness enthusiast, you can also consider the digital fitness band that tracks steps and heart rate.

2. Wallet

A wallet is close to every man's heart. It is a common sight to see dads using the same old wallet for years without even thinking of buying a new one. Why don't you get a wallet for him? Either go for a classy black/brown one or experiment with coloured ones if your father is comfortable with it.

3. Favourite food

If your father hasn't seen you cooking much, it's a great chance to surprise him. You can choose a flavour of his choice and spend some good time in the kitchen rustling up a delicious cake for your father. It may take a lot of focus, effort and dedication but it's worth the smile on his face. If not cake, at least try cooking a meal that includes his favourite dishes.

4. Personalised Gifts

It's not necessary that you always gift something that your father uses in day-to-day life. Sometimes, it could be a gift worth treasuring also. Why don't you get a customised mug for him? You can pick a sweet pic with your father or maybe any of his favourite quotes. Or you can write a few lines for him and get it featured on the mug.

5. Books

There's no better gift than books. And, if he is a fan of poetry, you give him a collection of poems penned down by his favourite poet.