"Hang Tough, It Won't Be Easy": Donald Trump To Americans Amid Tariff War

"HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump said.

Trump vowed that his economic policies are "bringing back jobs.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on the sweeping tariffs he unleashed on countries around the world, vowing that his "economic revolution" will yield historic results for Americans.

"HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, vowing that his economic policies are "bringing back jobs and businesses like never before."

