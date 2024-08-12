Hamas Urges Mediators To Implement Gaza Truce Plan Based On Joe Biden's Vision

Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday. (File)

Hamas on Sunday called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding "more talks".

"Hamas calls on the mediators to present a roadmap to put into action what was proposed to Hamas... based on the vision of Biden and the decisions of the UN Security Council, and to force the occupier (Israel) to implement it, rather than hold more talks or bring new proposals," the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)