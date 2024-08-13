Hamas Targets Israel With 'M90 Rockets', Explosions Heard In Tel Aviv

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. (Representational)

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday it targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two "M90" rockets.

"A short time ago, one launch was detected that crossed the territory of the Gaza Strip and fell into the maritime space in the center of the country. No policy alerts were triggered. At the same time, another launch was detected that did not cross into Israel," the Israeli Air Force said.

לפני זמן קצר זוהה שיגור אחד שחצה משטח רצועת עזה ונפל במרחב הימי במרכז הארץ.

לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות.

במקביל, זוהה שיגור נוסף שלא חצה לשטח הארץ. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 13, 2024

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv but there were no reports of casualties, Israeli media reported.

Hamas is sticking to its demand that Gaza truce talks focus on a deal already discussed with Israel and mediators. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed 19 Palestinians in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said.

The US said on Monday that it expected peace talks slated for Thursday to go ahead as planned, and that a ceasefire agreement was still possible. Axios reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to set off on Tuesday for discussions in Qatar, Egypt and Israel.

The Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Thursday's talks, but Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that ran Gaza before the war, requested a workable plan to implement a proposal it has already accepted rather than more talks.