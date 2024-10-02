Advertisement

Hamas "Takes Responsibility" For Attack That Killed 7 In Israel's Tel Aviv

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades takes responsibility for the heroic Jaffa operation carried out by the fighters from the (occupied West Bank) city of Hebron," the group said in a statement.

"Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades takes responsibility for heroic Jaffa operation," said Hamas (File
Palestinian Territories:

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a shooting and stabbing attack that killed seven people in Israeli commercial hub Tel Aviv the previous day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
