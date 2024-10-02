Hamas "Takes Responsibility" For Attack That Killed 7 In Israel's Tel Aviv

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a shooting and stabbing attack that killed seven people in Israeli commercial hub Tel Aviv the previous day.

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades takes responsibility for the heroic Jaffa operation carried out by the fighters from the (occupied West Bank) city of Hebron," the group said in a statement, referring to the attack that took place near the Tel Aviv light rail station in Jaffa on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)