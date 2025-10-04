Hamas Says Trump Call For Israel To Stop Bombing Gaza Is "Encouraging"

Hamas on Saturday said statements by US President Donald Trump calling on Israel to stop bombing Gaza are "encouraging", expressing readiness to immediately negotiate for the release of hostages and an end to the war.

"President Trump's statements on the immediate cessation of Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip are encouraging, and Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a prisoner exchange, end the war and ensure the withdrawal of the (Israeli) army from the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nounou told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)