Hamas Says 2 Hostages Killed In Israel Bombing, Releases Video

Palestinian group Hamas on Monday released a new video announcing the death of two Israeli hostages who were taken to Gaza on October 7.

The video showed a woman hostage, speaking under duress, revealing that two men she was held captive with had been killed in captivity.

In a statement released with the video, Hamas's armed wing the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said the two men were killed in "the Zionist army's bombing".

