Israel Army Says Hamas Video 'Brutal Use Of Innocent Hostages'

Israel's army Monday slammed Hamas for releasing a video announcing the death of two Israeli captives.

Israel's army Monday slammed Hamas for releasing a video announcing the death of two Israeli captives in Gaza, saying it was a "brutal use of innocent hostages".

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari also rejected Hamas's claim the two hostages were killed by Israeli bombing, saying: "This is a lie by Hamas."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)