Israel Army Says Hamas Video 'Brutal Use Of Innocent Hostages'

Tel Aviv:
Israel's army Monday slammed Hamas for releasing a video announcing the death of two Israeli captives in Gaza, saying it was a "brutal use of innocent hostages".
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari also rejected Hamas's claim the two hostages were killed by Israeli bombing, saying: "This is a lie by Hamas."
