Hamas Releases 2nd Propaganda Video Of Israeli Hostage Pleading For Release

Hamas's armed wing has released a video showing an Israeli hostage, Elkana Bohbot, pleading for his release. Bohbot, who was abducted from a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, appears in the footage calling on the Israeli government to secure his freedom.

The footage, approved for publication by his family, marks the second proof-of-life video of Bohbot in recent days. He is one of 59 hostages still held by the terrorist group Hamas.

The three-minute video, spoken in Hebrew, is the second hostage footage shared by Hamas in recent days.

"For the second time, I am prisoner number 22," Bohbot says in the footage, directing his words to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I am the one who asked to record the video. Hamas did not tell me to record the video. This is not psychological warfare. The real psychological war is me waking up without seeing my son, without my wife."

Bohbot, 36, worked as a contractor and was a member of the Histadrut for 15 years. He was part of the production team at the Nova music festival on October 7, where he helped treat and evacuate wounded concertgoers before being abducted by Hamas terrorists. He and his wife, Rivka, have a five-year-old son.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed Bohbot's identity, stating that he was seen earlier this week in another video alongside captive Yosef Haim Ohana.

In the newly released video, Bohbot expresses his concerns over Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the danger they pose to the hostages. He appeals to the Israeli government for his release, saying he wishes to be reunited with his wife and son.

Since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18 after a temporary ceasefire, Hamas has warned that continued military actions could endanger the lives of the remaining hostages.

Of the 251 individuals taken captive during the October 7 attack, 58 are still held in Gaza, with the Israeli military stating that 34 of them are presumed dead.

Israel's renewed military campaign in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, with nearly a dozen people killed on Saturday alone, according to the region's civil defence agency.

The hostilities have led to mounting calls for a renewed ceasefire agreement.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said that ceasefire negotiations were gaining momentum.

"We hope that the coming days will bring a real breakthrough in the war situation, following intensified communications with and between mediators in recent days," Naim said in a statement on Friday.

On Saturday evening, thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government reach a deal to bring the hostages home. Some of the demonstrators included former hostages and relatives of those still in captivity.

"Soon, Israel will celebrate Passover ... I wish for us to be able to hold the seder night with the hostages, who must return so that we can truly celebrate a real festival," said Yair Horn, a former hostage whose brother Eitan remains in Gaza.

"Prime Minister ... let's reach a deal without fighting."

The upcoming Jewish festival of Passover, known as the "holiday of freedom," is traditionally marked by a family meal where the Haggadah is read, symbolising liberation. Many protesters emphasised that true celebration would only be possible if all hostages were safely returned home.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire began on January 19 after 15 months of conflict, halting hostilities, securing the release of some Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and freeing certain Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase aims to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Hamas insists any proposals must initiate this phase, while Israel has proposed extending the initial 42-day truce.

According to Palestinian officials, Israel's offensive has resulted in more than 50,000 Palestinian deaths.

The conflict began after Hamas-led gunmen launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251, according to Israeli figures.

