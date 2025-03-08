Hamas Ready For Direct Talks With US, But Accuses Trump Of "Double Standards"

A senior Hamas official, Mushir al-Masri, has accused Donald Trump of having "blatant double standards" regarding the release of hostages in Gaza. Al-Masri's comments came after the White House confirmed direct negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, marking a significant shift in US policy.

The talks between Hamas and the US aim to achieve stability in the region, al-Masri told CNN. However, the Gaza ceasefire remains precarious, with Israel blocking vital aid to pressure Hamas into extending the truce. Israel has refused to engage in direct talks with Hamas since the October 7 terror attack and has vowed to eliminate the group.

Al-Masri emphasised that Hamas seeks to resolve the hostage issue in exchange for negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire. This would involve the release of remaining live hostages in exchange for a sustainable end to the fighting. Currently, only one living American hostage, Edan Alexander, is believed to remain in Gaza, along with four dead Americans and at least 12 dual US-Israeli captives.

Al-Masri criticised Trump for focussing on Israeli prisoners while ignoring the nearly 10,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. He also accused the US administration of bias toward Israel, positioning itself as a party to the conflict rather than a mediator.

Despite the talks, Trump has continued to threaten Hamas, stating that they should release all hostages immediately or face consequences. The US envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, hinted at possible American military action in Gaza if Hamas fails to comply with US demands.

Al-Masri urged the Trump administration to remain neutral and avoid becoming a "replica" of the Biden administration in its support for Israel. He emphasised that threats and intimidation would not be effective and that attempts to forcibly displace the people of Gaza would be futile.

Trump's plan to take ownership of Gaza and build a Middle Eastern "riviera" has been met with widespread criticism. The plan would require the removal of approximately 2 million Palestinians, which has been condemned as ethnic cleansing. The Arab League has proposed an alternative plan, which involves creating an interim committee to govern Gaza and prepare for the Palestinian Authority's return.

The situation remains complex and sensitive, with various stakeholders involved. The international community is watching closely, and the outcome will have significant implications for the region's stability and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.