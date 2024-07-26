Hamas Leader Dies In Israeli Custody In West Bank

Israel's conditions amid the ongoing Gaza War (Filed Image)

A Hamas leader in the West Bank died in Israeli custody, Palestinian authorities and the militant group said Friday.

Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara, 63, died after being moved from a prison in southern Israel to a hospital, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Authority's prisoners affairs body and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club watchdog.

"We mourn the passing of the leader and prisoner Sheikh Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara and hold the occupation responsible for his assassination through deliberate medical neglect," Hamas said in a statement.

Abu Ara was arrested in October while suffering severe health problems, the Palestinian body and the watchdog said.

During his detainment he was subjected to torture and starvation, they added.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palestinian authorities accused Israel this month of waging an abusive "war of revenge" against Palestinian detainees since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

At the time, the Israeli military said it "rejects outright allegations concerning systematic abuse of detainees", adding that it acts within international law.

