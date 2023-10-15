Hamas Holding 155 Hostages: Israel Army

Earlier the Israel army had said 126 people were being held as hostages by Hamas (File)

The Israeli military said Sunday it had confirmed 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas since the Palestinian group staged its deadly attack last week.

Families of "155 hostages" have been contacted by the authorities, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, updating an earlier figure confirming 126 hostages.

