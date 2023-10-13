Hamas Gunman Sent Video To Mother Of Son And Girlfriend's Murder, Claims Israeli TV Star

Over 3,500 people have been killed so far in Israel and Gaza.

An Israeli reality TV star has claimed that a Hamas operative killed a man and his girlfriend, before sending a video of the gruesome crime to the man's mother from his phone. Mor Radmy, 'Wedding at First Sight' star, shared the heartbreaking story on her Instagram on Wednesday. She revealed that the horrific incident took place Saturday after over 250 people were slaughtered at a music festival in the Negev Desert, the New York Post reported.

In her video, Ms Radmy said that she had been collecting donations and assisting people to find their missing relatives, many of whom were killed or abducted by the Hamas operatives. "All day people send me difficult messages but I got this message ... it simply broke me to pieces," she said in the clip, as per the Post.

"'Hey, I must tell you about my good friend. Her son, went missing at the rave party. Today she got a video from the terrorist murdering her kid and his girlfriend'," Ms Radmy said the message read. "'He (Hamas operative) filmed the murder on her son's phone and sent the video now,'" she continued.

According to Fox News, Ms Radmy broke down in tears as she read the heart-wrenching message on social media detailing the chilling crime. Notably, her video comes amid accounts of atrocities on both sides. More than 3,500 people have been killed so far in Israel and Gaza. The United Nations said that over 3 lakh people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli civilians were caught unaware on Saturday morning after Hamas operatives broke through the border and launched rockets from Gaza. In response, Israeli government vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to "eliminate terrorists" still present in Israel and said, "What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations."

Since Saturday, Israel has launched hundreds of deadly airstrikes along the Gaza Strip. Many former soldiers and reservists have also reported back on duty for Israel's war against Hamas. Moreover, in recent days Israel has also announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies.