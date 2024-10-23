Advertisement

Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Death "Important Opportunity" To End Gaza War: Blinken

Antony Blinken also met with families of hostages who are still held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas sparked the war.

Blinken also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog following talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jerusalem:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's leadership on Tuesday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presented an "important opportunity" to end the war in Gaza.

"I believe very much that the death of Sinwar does create an important opportunity to bring the hostages home, to bring the war to an end and to ensure Israel's security," Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog following talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, agreed that Israel's killing of Sinwar could change the dynamic.

"Following the killing of Sinwar and the other circumstances that have evolved, there is a unique opportunity to make a special effort to employ all tools necessary and possible to move forward and bring the hostages back home," Herzog said.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com