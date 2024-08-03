Hamas Chief Killed By Short-Range Projectile With 7-kg Warhead: Iran

Hamas and Iran have both accused Israel of carrying out the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on Saturday.

Tehran's revenge for the attack will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," said the statement, which blamed Israel - "the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime" - for his death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)