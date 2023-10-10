Video: Top Biden Official Chokes Up On Live Tv Over Hamas Attack On Israel

US President Joe Biden that at least 11 US citizens were killed

White House spokesperson John Kirby choked up on live TV while talking about the Israel-Gaza war that has claimed nearly 1,600 lives.



"It's difficult to look at these images. The human cost. They are human beings, family members, friends. They are loved ones," said the top White House official.

John Kirby tried to hold back his tears as he discussed the Hamas attack during a live broadcast on the CNN.

“These are human beings.” White House spokesperson John Kirby breaks down on live TV while discussing the depravity of Hamas attacks. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/aMfVDSEDIi — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 10, 2023

US President Joe Biden that at least 11 US citizens were killed in the assault and several others are likely being held hostage by the Palestinian group.

Hamas has threatened to kill about 150 hostages if retaliatory Israeli air strikes continue "targeting" Gaza residents.

Biden said that Washington, which has moved an aircraft carrier closer to Israel in a show of support, was working with its key ally on efforts to recover the hostages after the "heart-wrenching" attacks.

The threat came after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply. The move has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation will further deteriorate.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, which has retaliated with a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza strip, raising the death count there to 687.

Hamas operatives on Saturday fired thousands of rockets and breached Gaza's security barrier, attacking nearby Israeli towns and military posts. They also opened fire on residents and passersby. The group labelled its attack "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and called on "resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as in "Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle.

The Israeli army today said that it had "more or less restored control" over the Gaza border after mass breach by the Palestinian group.