Hamas Agrees To Release 10 Hostages Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The Palestinian group said the ongoing ceasefire talks have several sticking points, including the flow of aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and "genuine guarantees' for a permanent ceasefire."

Hamas said on Wednesday it has agreed to release 10 hostages under ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, saying ongoing talks for a truce were "tough" due to Israel's "intransigence."

Hamas, Gaza Ceasefire, Israel Hamas War
