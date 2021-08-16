Haiti Earthquake Death Count Rises To 1,297: Official

At least 1,297 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti over the weekend, the country's civil protection agency said Sunday, in an update that almost doubled the earlier number of dead.

"The human toll of the earthquake has risen to 1,297 dead on August 15," the agency said in a situation report, also updating the number of injured in Saturday's quake from at least 2,800 to more than 5,700.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)