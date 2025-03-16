Hafiz Saeed's Nephew Gunned Down In Pak, He Was Behind J&K Attack: Reports

Faisal Nadeem alias Abu Qatal, the nephew of 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and a handler in several terror strikes in India, has been gunned down in a targeted attack in Pakistan, according to multiple news reports.

According to the reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a vehicle in which Faisal Nadeem was traveling. The attack took place at Mangla bypass in the Jhelum district of Pakistan's Punjab.

Nadeem was one of the handlers behind the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in 2023. The attacks, carried out over two days, claimed seven lives and injured many others.

The NIA last year filed a chargesheet, naming Abu Qatal, Sajid Jutt and Mohd Qasim as the Pakistan-based handlers who guided the terrorists in carrying out the attacks.