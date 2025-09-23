"Had Responsibility": Kamala Harris Regrets Not Stopping Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Run

Kamala Harris said Monday evening that she regrets not expressing her concerns about President Joe Biden running for a second term when a majority of Americans felt he was too old for the job.

"I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on," Harris told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC in her first live television interview since the election.

The Democratic former vice president's comments expand on a passage in her book, "107 Days," that looks back on her experience replacing Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race. Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

In the book, Harris wrote that everyone in the White House would say "it's Joe and Jill's decision" about running for reelection, referring to the Democratic president and first lady.

"Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," she wrote. "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

In her interview with Maddow, Harris said, "when I talk about the recklessness, as much as anything, I'm talking about myself."

Harris said she was concerned that "it would come off as completely self-serving" if she had counseled Biden not to seek reelection. She had competed against him for their party's 2020 nomination, and she was well positioned to run again as vice president.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)