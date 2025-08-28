"H-1B Total Scam": US Governor Targets Indians Over Visa Allotment

Amid US President Donald Trump's continued crackdown on immigration, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis labelled the H-1B -- the skilled foreign workers visa-- a "total scam", claiming it allows companies to hire cheaper foreign labour from India, hurting American workers in the process. The Republican Governor's remarks followed similar comments by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who signalled a massive shift in its H-1B visa and green card programme, impacting millions of foreign workers and students living in the US.

"I think you're right to say the H-1B, it's become a total scam. These companies game the system. Some of these companies are laying off large numbers of Americans while also hiring new H-1B workers and renewing existing H-1B visas." DeSantis said, speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"...Most of them (H-1Bs) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system," he added.

A day before that, Commerce Secretary Lutnik had claimed that the current H1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities.

The H-1B program is a scam. @GovRonDeSantis: ‘Companies lay off Americans while bringing in new H-1Bs. It's not the best and brightest—it's a cottage industry, mostly from one country. With AI displacing young workers, why import more foreign labor instead of protecting our… pic.twitter.com/87P6SrsGYx — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 27, 2025

"Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire Americans," he said in an online post.

Earlier, speaking to Fox News, Lutnick shared that he is part of the massive change that will impact the H1B and green card programme. Justifying its need, the senior US official pointed to pay inequality among the average Americans and green card holders.

US authorities have already approved a draft rule eliminating the H-1B lottery system, allowing a wage-based visa allocation where higher-earning applicants are prioritised. If the draft rule becomes law, it could impact millions of Indian workers and students living in the US, who are just starting their careers. Indians have held a 70 per cent share in the H-1B visa allocations over the years.

The US has already started tightening rules for foreign workers and students since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.