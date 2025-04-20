Gurdwara Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti In Canada's Vancouver

A gurdwara in Canada's Vancouver was vandalised overnight with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The incident accused at the Khalsa Diwan Society or KDS gurdwara in Vancouver, better known as the Ross Street gurdwara. Images shared on the official account gurdwara administration showed the word "Khalistan" spray-painted in multiple places on the wall surrounding the parking lot of the sikh temple.

According to Canadian media reports, the Vancouver Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred on Saturday morning, the same day that the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world took place in Surrey. The Khalsa Diwan Society had held its Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver last weekend prohibited pro-Khalistan groups from participating in the event.

Later, in a statement, KDS said, "A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'."

It said that it "mourns a painful moment in our community's history as we gather to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas-a day that symbolizes the strength, unity, and resilience of Sikhs."

"This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instill fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community. Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society."

KDS added that extremists are undermining the dreams and sacrifices of their elders," who worked tirelessly to create a strong, thriving community in a country that celebrates diversity and freedom."

"Their actions seek to divide us, contrary to the unity and peace we hold dear as Canadians. We cannot-and will not let these forces of division succeed," it added.

Gurdwara spokesperson Jag Sanghera told CTV News the vandalism was "extensive."

The Ross Street gurdwara was established in 1906.

