Gunfire Reported At High School In US's Georgia, Lockdown Imposed: Police

Reports of an active shooting incident at the Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia

A high school in US's Georgia is in the midst of an active shooting incident. Police and medics have been rushed to the school and the neighbourhood has been put under a lockdown.

Students have been evacuated from the scene of the shooting, though latest reports suggest that the gunman is still active.

Local news reports suggest that there are casualties and one person has been evacuated in an air ambulance.

The Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, sent out a message to parents saying it was "currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire," according to US media.

"Law enforcement has arrived. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area," it added.

According to news agency AFP, the local sheriff's office is still reporting it as an "active shooter situation."

(Inputs from AFP)

