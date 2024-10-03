Guest Reflects On Attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' 1999 Party As A 6-Year-Old

Sean “Diddy” Combs' famous White Parties in the Hamptons are remembered for their wild, adult-themed antics. However, for one guest, the experience came much earlier than most. Justin Litovsky, now 30, recalls attending the 1999 bash as a six-year-old, unaware that he was walking into one of the summer's most talked-about parties.

Mr Litovsky's parents, David Allen, a photographer, and Maya Litovsky, unknowingly took him to what was billed as a July 3 “afternoon barbecue” hosted by Diddy. However, what they found upon arrival was anything but kid-friendly. The event was packed with bottles of alcohol, scantily clad guests and an atmosphere far removed from what any child might expect at a barbecue.

“I actually wanted to get in,” Mr Litovsky recalled about the pool at the party. “Anytime we went anywhere with a pool, I wanted to swim.” Maya Litovsky told the NY Post that she did not give her son the opportunity to get in there. “There were bottles everywhere and naked women,” she said.

Ms Maya, now an influencer, reflected, “I wasn't sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered how kids were allowed into the party to begin with.”

Justin Litovsky admitted he wasn't sure at the time if “t**s were a good thing or a bad thing.”

The guest list included high-profile figures like Jay-Z, Lil' Kim, designer Donna Karan, and model Tyson Beckford.

Though Diddy's parties would later come with a kid curfew, in 1999, Justin Litovsky was the only child at the event. “I don't remember seeing one other child,” he said. “I'm normally the type to want to go play [with other kids].” Despite the unusual circumstances, Mr Litovsky's father managed to capture a picture of his son and Diddy. “I don't look like I have a normal smile in the pic,” he noted.

As the party carried on into the night, Mr Litovsky and his family decided to leave before things could escalate. “We didn't see people having sex, but we left at 9:30 pm,” Ms Maya explained. “The party continued, and nobody was getting out of the pool. So, who knows what happened.”

Diddy was arrested by federal authorities last month. The rapper is facing allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by over 100 people, with lawsuits expected to be filed across multiple states. The accusers will include victims of sexual assault, rape and abuse of minors, attorneys announced. Spanning decades, these allegations include accusations of drugging and raping women, racketeering and sex trafficking and involvement in criminal activities. Now Diddy is awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and has pleaded not guilty.