Robert Kennedy Jr Beheaded A Beached Whale, Took It Home, Says Daughter

A bizarre tale involving Robert Francis Kennedy Jr has resurfaced. The story, first shared by Kick Kennedy -- the daughter of RFK Jr -- with a magazine, sheds light on a childhood memory. According to Ms Kennedy, her father decapitated a whale carcass during a family trip to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

The incident gained traction recently after Ms Kennedy was spotted with actor Ben Affleck.

It all started when RFK Jr discovered a whale carcass washed ashore on Squaw Island. The US politician saw it as an opportunity to indulge in what his daughter described as a "peculiar fascination with dead animals".

Armed with a chainsaw, RFK Jr reportedly hurried down to the beach and proceeded to decapitate the whale on the spot. He then attached the massive head to the family's minivan with a bungee cord, determined to bring it back to their home in Mount Kisco, New York, for further study. The family endured a five-hour drive back, with the whale's rotting remains emitting a stench that, according to Kick Kennedy, assaulted every sense.

"Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Ms Kennedy recalled in the interview. The situation was so unbearable that the family resorted to wearing plastic bags over their heads with mouth holes cut out, which brought out bewildered and disgusted reactions from fellow drivers. "People on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us," she revealed.

While the whale beheading incident is disturbing, it was not the only such occurrence in the Kennedy household. Earlier this month, RFK Jr admitted in a viral interview with Roseanne Barr that he had dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park a decade ago.

He recounted how, during a falconing trip in Goshen, New York, he discovered the cub after it had been hit by a car. Planning to skin the bear and use the meat, he placed it in his van. However, after a night of drinking with friends, they decided it would be amusing to dump the bear in Central Park and make it appear as though it had been hit by a bike.

As these bizarre stories resurface, the spotlight is also on Ms Kennedy, who has recently been seen in the company of recently divorced Ben Affleck, 52. The two have been spotted at various hotspots, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, leading to dating rumours.