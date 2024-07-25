Group That Backed Nikki Hailey Over Donald Trump Now Supports Kamala Harris

A group of anti-Donald Trump voters, that previously backed Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, has now thrown its support behind the Democrat's likely US presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The political action committee (PAC) in question, known as PIVOTPAC, rebranded from 'Haley Voters for Biden' to 'Haley Voters for Harris' after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race.

The PAC encourages Haley supporters to now support Kamala Harris for the race to the White House.

We stress that we proudly supported @NikkiHaley over Trump. We have no regrets. We wish her well.



It was always about what was best for our country.



While we respect her personal decision to support the Republican nominee, we believe @KamalaHarris is better for the country. — Haley Voters for Harris (@HaleyVte4Harris) July 24, 2024

This comes after Nikki Haley sent a cease and desist letter demanding the group stop using her name to support Harris. "Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong," Haley stated firmly.

Haley, a former Republican primary challenger, served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations in Donald Trump's first tenure as American President. She has now endorsed Trump for president and her lawyers argue the group's use of her name implies she supports Harris, which is false.

"I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe and prosperous," Haley said, as per KTSM.

The 'Haley Voters for Harris' group, with nearly 7,000 followers, responded, "We will not be suppressed". The PAC has raised nearly $400,000 from anti-Trump groups and claims they don't speak on behalf of Haley and will continue to support Harris, calling her the "clear better choice" for the country.

We enthusiastically supported @NikkiHaley over former President Trump in the primaries.



Our rights to engage with likeminded voters and encourage them to vote for @KamalaHarris - the clear better choice for the country - will not be suppressed.



Statement below: https://t.co/o6gHlFkmyZpic.twitter.com/EhW8FAipiv — Haley Voters for Harris (@HaleyVte4Harris) July 23, 2024

The Harris campaign has welcomed the group's support, with a spokesperson saying, "We're glad to have the support of voters who share our vision for a better America."

The director of Haley Voters for Harris, Craig Snyder, defended the group's name in an NPR interview, calling it a "factual statement" of how many people feel and plan to vote in November.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign's National Republican Engagement Director, Austin Weatherford, welcomed "millions of Republicans" who rejected Trump's extremism, saying they "have a home in the Harris campaign's coalition".

Mr Weatherford said the campaign was focused on earning support from these voters, who prioritise democracy and national security.