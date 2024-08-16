Group Backed By Bloomberg, NASA To Launch 1st Methane-Hunting Satellite

The satellite is called Tanager-1 (Representational)

A coalition using NASA-developed technology and backed by philanthropists including former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will launch the first in a series of satellites on Friday to pinpoint leaks of the planet-warming gas methane from space.

Why it's important

The launch, aboard the SpaceX Transporter-11 Rideshare mission, is a milestone for the Carbon Mapper Coalition, which was formed in 2021. The partnership includes NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, satellite firm Planet Labs, RMI and Arizona State University, with financial backing from High Tide Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, Zegar Family Foundation and Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

The satellite, called Tanager-1, will be able to spot methane leaks from individual facilities such as oil refineries and landfills. The technology is meant to help polluting industries find and plug leaks, and data will be available through a public online portal.

Carbon Mapper plans to launch additional satellites that, combined, will be able to track up to 90% of the world's large methane plumes daily.

Scientists say identifying methane sources is crucial to making the drastic emissions cuts needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Key Quote

"There is more momentum than ever to act on climate. But a lack of public and private investment in global methane and CO2 monitoring has left gaps that leave many emissions untracked and unaddressed," Richard Lawrence, founder of High Tide Foundation, said in a statement.

By the numbers

Methane is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

"Super-emitters," or sources that emit more than 100 kilograms (220 lb) of methane per hour, contribute up to 20% to 60% of a region's total emissions in some sectors, Carbon Mapper Chief Executive Riley Duren said.

SpaceX will launch the satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Baser in California. The 53-minute window for launch opens at 11:20 am local time (1820 GMT).

