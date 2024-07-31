'Gross Violation Of International Law': Russia On Israeli Strike On Lebanon

Top floors of a building destroyed in Israeli strike in Beirut on Tuesday.

Russia accused Israel on Tuesday of violating international law after it struck a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"This is a gross violation of international law," Russia's foreign ministry told state news agencies. Israel said the strike targeted a commander responsible for a Saturday rocket attack on the annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

