Grok AI Can Make Memes In Seconds, Musk Confirms With Trump Example

Grok, an AI chatbot, can generate memes in under a minute, Elon Musk has revealed. This came after a post on X featured a meme of US President Donald Trump standing in front of a tanker with the words 'Everything is computer'.

The user wrote, "It takes less than a minute to make a meme on Grok."

Engaging with the post, Musk confirmed the claim with a one-word response: "True."

Musk's AI venture, xAI, launched Grok 3 last month, touting it as 10 times more capable than its predecessor, Grok 2. The new model reportedly excels in reasoning, in-depth research, and creative tasks.

Previously, Musk shared another meme about Grok AI, showcasing its superiority over competing AI models -- ChatGPT, Google AI, and Meta AI. The meme, based on a well-known social media template from the animated film Madagascar, depicted three penguins saluting one wearing a captain's cap and sunglasses.

According to Grok's official website, the AI is designed to enable "natural and engaging conversations" and possesses a unique "rebellious streak," tackling topics that other AI models might avoid.

During Grok 3's launch demo, Musk explained the meaning behind the AI's name, saying, "The term comes from Robert Heinlein's novel Stranger in a Strange Land. It means to fully and profoundly understand something." He said that deep understanding and empathy are core aspects of Grok's functionality.

In its launch demo, Grok 3 was tasked with solving a physics problem - plotting a viable trajectory for a transfer from Earth to Mars and back. The AI successfully calculated and visualised the trajectory, showcasing its advanced problem-solving abilities.

With its rapid meme-generation capabilities, high-level reasoning, and advanced computational power, Grok 3 aims to challenge the dominance of existing AI models in the industry.

In April 2024, Musk and the xAI team determined that to develop the most advanced AI, they needed to build their own data centre. With a strict deadline, the team managed to get the first 100,000 GPUs operational in just 122 days, calling it a "monumental effort."

This massive computing power has continuously improved Grok, allowing it to function in three modes: DeepSearch, Think, and Big Mind.