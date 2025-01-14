US Buying Greenland Takes Official Turn, Trump To Get Powers To Negotiate

Donald Trump's plan to buyout Greenland has taken a serious turn. Republicans have started gathering support in the House of Representatives to pass a new bill to authorise the US President to enter formal negotiations to purchase Greenland.

The bill titled 'Make Greenland Great Again Act' is being circulated to gather co-sponsors for it. As of Monday, the bill already had 10 sponsors. It is being led by Republican congressman Andy Ogles and congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.

This makes it official that Donald Trump, who will become US President next week, is serious about buying Greenland and making its a part of the United States. He had said it on multiple occasions in recent weeks and had even asked his advisers back in 2019 - during his previous term as President - how it can be done.

President-elect Trump has even made it clear that under his presidency, the US will not hesitate the use of the military and economic measures to persuade Denmark and Greenland if a buyout option is declined by either of them.

Greenland is a matter of US national security and Washington under the Trump administration will go to any extent on matters of national security, Donald Trump has said.

After the historic win in the November 5 US presidential election, Donald Trump's Republican Party has a majority in both the House of Representatives as well as the Senate. This makes it simpler for Donald Trump to execute his plans without too many hurdles in the way.

According to the draft of the 'Make Greenland Great Again Act', "Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

It further states that "Not later than 5 calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes."

Should the bill be passed, Donald Trump can officially and legally take action as desired to acquire Greenland as soon as he takes office after his inauguration on January 20.

Greenland is a colony of Denmark. It is a semi-sovereign state and depends on the Kingdom of Denmark for all matters of foreign affairs and security. For centuries now, Denmark controls Greenland even though calls for the largest island's independence have been around for decades.

Greenland is part of Denmark's constitution and Copenhagen will have to amend its constitution in order to give Greenland its full sovereignty and freedom. Amid Donald Trump's threat to buy out Greenland, Denmark's Prime Minister Mute Egede has appealed for a push for the island's full independence. He has also said that Greenland is not for sale and that the ultimate decision of its future will be have to be taken by the residents of Greenland.

