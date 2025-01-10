As Trump Plans Buyout, Question Is - Who Does Greenland Really Belong To?

Trump has made his views crystal clear - he wants to buy Greenland, a strategically located island in the arctic region between North America and Russia, northwest of Europe. But who does Greenland really belong to? And who does Trump negotiate with?

Here are 10 fascinating facts about Greenland and its significance: Historically, Greenland has been a part of several countries. Though early settlers reached the island many centuries ago, it was only in the last few centuries that claims were made over the territory. When Denmark and Norway were one country known as the Dano-Norwegian Realm (Det dansk-norske rige), explorers and settlers from the country sailed to Greenland, then known as Kalaallit Nunaat, and claimed sovereignty over the territory. When Denmark and Norway separated in 1814, it was agreed between them that the colony of Greenland would henceforth be transferred to the Danish crown. Greenland remained a territory of the Danish crown for nearly 140 years till Denmark was taken over by Nazi Gernamy. Under the code name 'Operation Weserubung', Nazi Germany attacked Denmark and Norway on April 9, 1940. Within a day Denmark surrendered and was occupied. At this time Greenland briefly became part of Hitler's territory. But knowing Greenland's strategic location, the United States acted swiftly and took control of Greenland before Hitler's forces could land boots on the ground. Greenland became a part of the United States and was under its control for five years between 1940 and 1945. At the end of World War II, five days after Hitler's death, Denmark was liberated from German occupation on May 5, 1945. Months later, the US decided to return Greenland to Denmark. In 1953, Denmark officially integrated Greenland as a part of its country. This made the people in Greenland citizens of Denmark. But administration of such a vast island from Denmark, located 3,000 kilometers across the Norwegian Sea (Atlantic Ocean) became a problem. People in Greenland weren't happy. On May 1, 1979, Denmark decided to hand over governance to a large extent to residents of Greenland, allowing them 'home rule'. But Denmark kept all matters of foreign affairs and security with itself - which is still the case till the current day. Greenland however, has its own parliament, Inatsisartut, and sends two MPs to the Danish parliament, Folketing. With time, Greenlanders, as they are now called, started demanding complete independence. There was widespread outrage after Denmark came into an agreement with the United States to allow the US to set up its military base 'Pituffik' and ballistic missile command and early warning systems in Greenland during the peak of the Cold War with Russia. The US had started storing large amounts of its nuclear weapons stockpile in Greenland, and in 1968, a US military jet with four hydrogen bombs on-board had even crashed in Greenland. Ties between Greenland and Denmark had soured even before home rule was implemented - when a mass-contraceptive scandal in the 1960s and 1970s ripped through the nation. For this Greenland's prime minister had blamed Denmark, calling it 'mass murder' and 'genocide'. Even today, Greenland is not entirely free from colonial rule as Denmark controls security and foreign policy. This means any possible negotiations with Donald Trump would be done by Denmark and not directly by Greenland. This complicates the equation as Denmark would have the final say in this uncertainty that looms over Greenland. Donald Trump has said amply clearly that US needs full control of Greenland, and has described ownership of the island as "absolutely necessary" for the United States. This is not the first time Donald Trump has eyed Greenland. According to Donald Trump himself confirming reports, in 2019 too, he had asked his close advisers on ways to buy out Greenland entirely. He had called it "essentially a large real estate deal". Greenland is a very resource-rich island. It is rich in oil and gas reserves. It also has a massive supply of rare earth materials and raw materials required for green technologies. China is also looking to increase its presence in Greenland, and with Beijing controlling much of the world's exports of crucial raw materials while threatening export curbs on it, Washington wants to avert that eventuality. By buying out Greenland, Trump believes he can stop China from dominating the world of technology and rare materials. Such is the urgency, that Donald Trump has even threatened the use of the military to take control of Greenland, should the need arise.

