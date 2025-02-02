Greece Issues Increased Seismic Activity Warning In Santorini

Greek authorities have advised people on the Aegean island of Santorini to shut schools on Monday, avoid two small ports and refrain from gathering in indoor spaces after increased seismic activity in the area over recent days.

A series of tremors up to a 4.3 magnitude were registered on Friday and Saturday in the area between the volcanic island of Santorini and Amorgos, the civil protection ministry said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The ministry said the activity was not linked to volcanic activity and was receding, but experts had proposed precautionary measures including the school closures on Feb. 3. They also urged people to not access or remain at the small port of Ammoudi and the harbour of Fira, which serves mainly cruise ships.

Earthquakes measuring between 2.8 and 4.5 struck the area on Sunday morning, according to the Athens Geodynamic institute, without causing damage. Greece sits on multiple fault lines and is often rattled by earthquakes.

Santorini is one of Greece's top tourist destinations.

One of the largest eruptions in history, around 1600 BC, formed the island in its current shape. The last eruption in the area occurred in 1950.

