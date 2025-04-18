"Greatest Risk To Our Economy Is President Trump": Canada PM Mark Carney

As the tariff war started by US President Donald Trump continues to have its ripple effect, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the biggest risk to its economy is the Republican leader.

Carney was speaking during a debate that saw him clash with Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, left-wing New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Quebec separatist Bloc Quebecois head Yves-Francois Blanchet ahead of the April 28 vote.