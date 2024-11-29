Advertisement

'Great Victory' Against Israel: Hezbollah Chief

"I have decided to declare... officially and clearly that we are facing a great victory that surpasses that of July 2006," Qassem said.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.
Beirut:

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday declared a "great victory" against Israel in his first speech since a ceasefire went into effect in Lebanon.

"I have decided to declare... officially and clearly that we are facing a great victory that surpasses that of July 2006," Qassem said, adding: "We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah... (and) from annihilating or weakening the resistance."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

