'Great Victory' Against Israel: Hezbollah Chief

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday declared a "great victory" against Israel in his first speech since a ceasefire went into effect in Lebanon.

"I have decided to declare... officially and clearly that we are facing a great victory that surpasses that of July 2006," Qassem said, adding: "We won because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah... (and) from annihilating or weakening the resistance."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)