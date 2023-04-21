'Great Day': Elon Musk Tweets As Twitter Removes Legacy Blue Ticks

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reaction from internet users.

Microblogging site Twitter removed legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with celebrities, athletes, politicians, journalists etc losing their verified statuses. Many Twitter users took to the website and posted about the same. This move, helmed by the new owner Elon Musk, will allow only Twitter Blue subscribers to have the blue verification badge. Amid this, Mr Musk tweeted that it was a "great day" for him in several ways.

"Such a great day in so many ways," he said on the microblogging website two hours ago.

Such a great day in so many ways — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reaction from internet users.

"Just make a new ritual, you know how to do this things," said a user.

"What an inspiring and amazing day, thank you for being you!" added another person.

A third person said, "We owe so much to you. Thank you for working so hard and for all the sacrifices you have made for humanity."

"The game changer, all blue ticks have gone lol," another tweet read.

The premium subscription service for users adds a blue checkmark next to subscribers' profile and also gives them early access to new features introduced by the microblogging platform. These include edit tweet, which allows users to edit their Twitter posts within 30 minutes, custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, and bookmark folders. The service is available for web, iOS and Android devices. As per the microblogging website, the monthly subscription fee for iOS and Android users in India is Rs 900 while the fee has been kept lower at Rs 650 per month for the web version.

Many users also attributed his joy to the launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket after it successfully blasted off before exploding during its first test flight. Despite the failure to complete the full flight test, SpaceX declared it a success.

Company Chief Elon Musk hailed the launch of the Starship rocket and tweeted, "Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! We learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months."