Great Dane Named Zeus Crowned Tallest Dog In The World

Zeus lives with Brittany Davis in Bedford, Texas.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has name a Great Dane from Texas as the “World's Tallest Dog”. Standing at 1.046 metres (3 ft 5.18 in), two-year-old Zeus lives in Bedford.

Owner Brittany Davis told GWR that she always dreamed of having a Great Dane. Luckily, her brother's colleague bred them and gave an eight-week-old puppy to her.

At first, Brittany was nervous about having such a large dog around the house, but it turned out to be love at first sight, said GWR.

Zeus was the largest puppy in a litter of five.

"He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws," Ms Davis told GWR.

Great Danes were originally bred for hunting wild boars, but according to Ms Davis, Zeus prefers a relaxed approach to life.

Dallas Farmer's Market is Zeus' favourite, where the dog is pretty famous. Ms Davis said frequent stares and surprised reactions are common occurrences when Zeus is out in public.

According to GWR, the tallest dog ever was also a Great Dane named Zeus - a coincident. He belonged to Kevin and Denise Doorlag from Michigan. That dog passed away at the age of five in 2014.

The Great Dane breed of dog was developed at least 400 years ago in Germany, as per Encyclopedia Britannica. It a swift, alert dog noted for courage, friendliness, and dependability.

Great Dane has a massive, square-jawed head and body line that give it an elegant appearance. In Germany, the breed is called the Deutsche Dogge (German dog).