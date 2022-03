The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system. (File)

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is suffering a "mass bleaching event" as coral comes under heat stress from warmer seas, authorities said Friday.

An aerial survey showed coral bleaching at multiple reefs, "confirming a mass bleaching event, the fourth since 2016," said a report by the Reef Authority, which manages the world's largest coral reef system.

