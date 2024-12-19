Google Maps Captures Man Loading Body Into Car Boot, Suspects Arrested

A man and a woman were arrested on charges related to the murder of a 32-year-old Cuban man in a small village in northern Spain. A dramatic twist in the case was found when Google Street View took a picture that became the only clue the investigators needed.

The victim, identified as Jorge Luis Perez, was allegedly killed in the village of Andaluz, where part of his dismembered body was later discovered buried. Authorities suspect the arrested individuals are a Cuban man seen on camera and his ex-wife, who was also once married to the victim.

The male suspect resides in the nearby village of Tajueco, which locals describe as a quiet place where "nothing ever happens," according to El Pais. The arrests have sent shockwaves through the region, raising questions about the role of technology in solving crimes.

Police continue to investigate the chilling case as the rural community grapples with the tragic revelations.

A spokesman for Spanish National Police told The Metro: "National Police officers have detained two people allegedly involved in the disappearance and death of a man who was reported missing in November last year by a relative. That relative had grown suspicious about messages he had received purporting to be from the missing man."

"Part of the victim's remains have been found buried in a cemetery in Andaluz in Soria using 'advanced techniques.One of the clues investigators were working with was images from an online search location application."

They added: "The messages the missing man's family received said he met a girl and was getting rid of his telephone. This made the relative suspect someone else was sending the messages and that led to him alerting police."