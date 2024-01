Google Lays Off Hundreds, Continues 'Role Eliminations' To Cut Costs

Workers in Google's central engineering organization were also hit by the cuts, the company said.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is laying off hundreds of staff working on its digital assistant, hardware and engineering teams, the company said as it continues its drive to cut costs.

"Throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally."

Semafor first reported the layoffs to the Google Assistant team, while 9to5Google first reported the reorganization in the hardware team. Affected staff have begun receiving the news and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions elsewhere at Google, the company said.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents some of its employees, criticized the job cuts in a statement posted to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our members and teammates work hard every day to build great products for our users, and the company cannot continue to fire our coworkers while making billions every quarter," the group said. "We won't stop fighting until our jobs are safe!"

