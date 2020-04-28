Google Doodle Brings Back Cricket Game Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Google Doodle Cricket game is a match between snails and crickets.

Google on Monday said that it was launching a series of its classic popular interactive games from its archives. Today's Google Doodle celebrates cricket with a game that was first launched back in 2017 when the ICC Champions Trophy began.

Clicking on the doodle takes you to a game that will allow you to bat, just like in cricket. You can go for a sixer or a single or you can be bowled out. A beaver umpire shows up from underground with an "out" signboard if you are dismissed. The Doodle Cricket game is a match between snails and crickets.

Google is bringing its popular interactive doodles for everyone to enjoy amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" Google had said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Google replugged its 2017 game 'Coding for Carrots', which was launched to celebrate 50 years of Logo, a coding language for kids.

Last week, Google thanked all the corona warriors like healthcare workers and doctors who made sure that essential services continued uninterrupted. They have also created many doodles highlighting the work of the frontline workers in the COVID-19 fight. They ran a series "Thank You: Coronavirus helpers" for two weeks.