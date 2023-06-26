Goldman Sachs To Lay Off 125 Managing Directors Globally: Report

There is no official word from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs Group has started cutting managing directors across the globe as the firm reduces its headcount amid a deals slump, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves are part of a deep cost-savings drive at the bank, which has seen at least three rounds of job cuts in less than a year.

“About 125 managing directors, including some in investment banking, will lose their jobs,” a person was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, there is no official word from Goldman Sachs.