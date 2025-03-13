Advertisement

Gold Hits Record High On Trump's Latest Tariff Threats

The fresh threats added to global trade uncertainty pushing gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, to an all-time high of $2,971 per ounce in afternoon deals.

London:

Gold soared to a record high Thursday as US president Donald Trump threatened to impose huge tariffs on champagne, wine and other alcoholic products from European Union countries.

The fresh threats added to global trade uncertainty pushing gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, to an all-time high of $2,971 per ounce in afternoon deals, surpassing its late February record. 

