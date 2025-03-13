Gold Hits Record High On Trump's Latest Tariff Threats

Gold soared to a record high Thursday as US president Donald Trump threatened to impose huge tariffs on champagne, wine and other alcoholic products from European Union countries.

The fresh threats added to global trade uncertainty pushing gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, to an all-time high of $2,971 per ounce in afternoon deals, surpassing its late February record.

